CHICAGO (CBS)–Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after their SUV was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light early Friday morning in Roscoe Village.

Police say the driver had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

Surveillance video from Belmont and Ashland shows the police cruiser proceeding east through the intersection around 1:30 a.m. after the light turns green. As the police officers cross Ashland, the Honda comes barrelling southbound through the intersection and slams into the police SUV.

The impact forced the police cruiser into a Ford Fiesta that was also traveling eastbound on Belmont.

The officer behind the wheel suffered pain to the leg and arm while the other officer had overall pain to the body. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The 28-year-old female driver of the Ford Fiesta refused medical treatment at the scene. The 23-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation, police said.

One of our cars was struck last night by a driver who went through a red light and had an initial blood alcohol content of ".205", 2 1/2 times the legal limit. Fortunately our officers were not very seriously injured. The offender was. DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE! pic.twitter.com/UNr8CFZ6NI — Chicago Police 19th Dist – Town Hall (@ChicagoCAPS19) April 5, 2019

Police are still investigating but say alcohol was involved. They also say the officers were not responding to a call when the crash happened.