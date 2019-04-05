CHICAGO (CBS) — Baseball is back on the South Side!

The Chicago White Sox should be well rested for Friday afternoon’s home opener against the Seattle Mariners. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn has the story from the ballpark as the team gets warmed up.

Sox fans are hoping the future and even the present gets brighter for them as the team’s young prospects start to make their way to the big leagues, including Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada.

The White Sox are 62-56 all-time in home openers and have won 12 of their last 17.#WhiteSox Game Notes: — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 5, 2019

The will be the first home game for the highly talented Eloy Jimenez.

“We’ve talked about there being milestones that build momentum that show the progress in this rebuild that we undertook the last couple of years,” said White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn. “A home opener with Eloy in left field is one of those milestones. It’s not just him alone though. The progress we’ve seen from guys like Moncada, Lucas Giolito’s last start, (Carlos) Rodon’s couple of starts…we’re excited not just for the continued growth of the young guys that we have here right now but what we’re going to be potentially adding over the course of the next six to 12 months.”

“Just look at the lineup. All the players are looking good,” said shortstop Tim Anderson. “I think everybody is excited so we just have to go out there, keep playing hard and see what happens.”

First pitch is at 1:10.