Chicago (CBS) — A state representative from Chicago was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in Springfield last month, according to police.

According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, Rep. Kambium Buckner, who represents the 26th District, was charged with driving under the influence and driving below the minimum speed limit on March 29.

Buckner paid his $100 bond and is due to appear in court on April 30.

He assumed office earlier this year.