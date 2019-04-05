PITZEN CASEHoax: Man With Long Criminal Record Made Up Timmothy Pitzen Story | What We Know About Brian Rini | Timeline Of Mystery
CHICAGO (CBS) — A two-year-old died after a fall from a window of a building in the 1500 block of S. St. Louis Avenue in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police confirm.

The child, identified by the medical examiner as Max Alexander, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but later died.

Police say he sustained blunt force trauma to the head.

A neighbor who witnessed the fall says the child fell from a third story window.

“The baby wasn’t moving,” said Maurice Baines.

Officials responded to the event at about 8:20 p.m. Area Central detectives are investigating.