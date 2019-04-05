



Baseball returns to Chicago’s South Side today when the White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners at 1:10 p.m. for the home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field

A soggy day Thursday caused the team to reschedule the game for Friday. The forecast today is dry with a high around 50-degrees. The temperature at opening pitch is expected to be around 47-degrees.

Home Sweet Home 🏡 pic.twitter.com/RspeMMg8BN — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 5, 2019

Rain or shine, the Sox hope to swing into the 2019 season on a high note and make South Siders proud with a win, which would break a losing streak the team has had on opening days the past four years.

All tickets purchased for Thursday’s game will be honored today, including Stadium Club passes and parking passes. Fans will not need to make any exchanges, the team said.

As a reminder, make sure you have your mobile ticket before you arrive! #CWSHomeOpener pic.twitter.com/dv4afIzGfG — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 4, 2019

Parking lots open at 10 a.m. and gates will open to fans at 11 a.m.

The game will kick off with a ceremonial first pitch, thrown by former White Sox slugger Harold Baines, who was recently inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes will sing the national anthem, and all Sox players and coaches will arrive on the field for the opening game in 2019 Ford Mustangs.

U.S. servicemen will also be invited on the field before the game to present the American flag, and the U.S. Navy will host a flyover with Strike Fighter Squadron 213 F/A-18 Hornet jets.

The first 20,000 fans to attend Friday’s game will receive a free 2019 commemorative Opening Day t-shirt, and there will be a guaranteed Sox Split jackpot starting at $50,000.

On Saturday, April 6, the first 15,000 fans who enter the ballpark will get a White Sox hoodie.

Sunday, the White Sox will host “Coca-Cola Family Sunday,” when tickets will be sold for as low as $5 in the Upper Level areas and $15 in some Lower Level areas. Kids can run the bases before the game starts and the kids menu will be priced 50 percent off.