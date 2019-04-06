



Police & detectives are responding to a multiple person shooting at 6300 BLK of S. Seeley where at least five or more people were wounded. Details to follow as we work to gather facts. If you were in that area, please send information anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc pic.twitter.com/biDk2ZO8ZJ — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 6, 2019

Chicago police believe eight people, including at least one child, were wounded in an Englewood mass shooting Saturday evening.

According to police, multiple people attending a family gathering, possibly a baby shower, were shot in the 6300 block of South Seeley Avenue.

Individuals on scene are not being cooperative with detectives. Shooting occured at a family gathering. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 7, 2019

Police are still searching for shell casings.

This is a developing story.