Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police believe eight people, including at least one child, were wounded in an Englewood mass shooting Saturday evening.

According to police, multiple people attending a family gathering, possibly a baby shower, were shot in the 6300 block of South Seeley Avenue.

Police are still searching for shell casings.

This is a developing story.