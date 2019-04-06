  • CBS 2On Air

Washington Heights


Chicago (CBS) — Members of the Chicago Fire Department gave out free smoke detectors and information to Washington Heights residents after a fire killed a 50-year-old man Friday night.

The man was taken from a single family, two story brick home in the 9800 block of South Sangamon Street and later died at the hospital.

The fire department said the residence had no working smoke alarms.

On Saturday, the fire department handed out information and free smoke detectors to residents of the block where the fatal fire broke out.

The fire department also said residents can contact 311 to obtain a free smoke detector.

A woman died in a North Lawndale fire Friday night. The residence also did not have a working smoke detector.