



Fire victim. 9804 Sangamon adult male brought out by CFD via ladder. Cardiac arrest taken to Little Company of Mary in grave condition. Two story brick NO WORKING SMOKE ALARMS. Does your home have one? Please get one and keep a good battery in it. It can save your life! — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 6, 2019

Members of the Chicago Fire Department gave out free smoke detectors and information to Washington Heights residents after a fire killed a 50-year-old man Friday night.

The man was taken from a single family, two story brick home in the 9800 block of South Sangamon Street and later died at the hospital.

The fire department said the residence had no working smoke alarms.

On Saturday, the fire department handed out information and free smoke detectors to residents of the block where the fatal fire broke out.

Chicago Fire Department Fire Death Canvas consist of not just passing out smoke detector, but giving CFD the opportunity to interact with the community. Advise them of the opportunities for those that do not have smoke detectors to contact 311to obtain a free smoke detector. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 6, 2019

The fire department also said residents can contact 311 to obtain a free smoke detector.

A woman died in a North Lawndale fire Friday night. The residence also did not have a working smoke detector.