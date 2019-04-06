



Julius Glover, of the 200 block of Klein Creek Court in Carol Stream, has been identified as the man who was fatally shot by Bloomingdale police following a carjacking and threatening police with a knife Friday night.

Frank Giammarese, the director of public safety, identified Glover as the offender in a media conference Saturday morning.

Police were called to the Walmart at 314 W. Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale for the report of a subject with a knife Friday night. Officers say when they arrived a woman told them her car was stolen by the Glover.

Police say the Glover fled in the car heading southbound on Schmale Road before turning eastbound onto Mill Pond Drive and then southbound onto Chippendale Lane in Glendale Heights.

Giammarese said Glover then exited the car brandishing a knife at the officers who were giving commands. He then faced officers and “moved rapidly towards them holding the knife in a threatening manner,” according to Bloomingdale police.

Officers fired at offender, striking him. They immediately administered first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and took over. Glover was pronounced dead on the scene.

Giammarese said the involved officers will be on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

He said there is no squad car video available at this time.

This is a developing story.