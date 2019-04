A 29-year-old Chicago man was arrested for killing a 27-year-old man at a Berwyn Airbnb last month, police said.

Berwyn police said Mashawn Pringle Jr. was arrested Friday morning and charged with first degree murder for the fatal shooting of Michael Rivers on March 24.

Pringle was due to appear for a bond hearing Saturday.

Airbnb confirmed the rental listing has been removed since the shooting.