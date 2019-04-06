CHICAGO (CBS)– A Round Lake Park police officer was charged with Domestic Battery after striking a child, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Wayman G. Vela, 55, of the 21600 block of West Grass Lake Road in Antioch, is being held in the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Officials said the investigation revealed Vela struck his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter numerous times in the lower back with a paddle.

The child was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and evaluation.

Vela is next due in court on April 10th at 9:00 a.m.