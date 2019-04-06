Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the vehicle that struck a pedestrian in North Lawndale Friday afternoon.

Police said a 61-year-old woman was struck while using a crosswalk in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue around 2 p.m.

The vehicle, described as a red or maroon Dodge Journey SUV, was last seen traveling south on South Central Park Avenue.

The woman is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.