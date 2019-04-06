  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men appearing to run a towing operation have been charged and taken into custody, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the offenders arrived at the scene of a traffic incident, affiliated themselves with the City of Chicago Police Department and said that they were sent by the Chicago Police Department to tow the tractor truck and trailer.

According to police, Angel Camacho, 26, and Jon Twist, 30, have charged with felony Tower Solicitation at Scene and one misdemeanor count of Possession of Police Scanner.

Angel Camacho and Jon Twist
Credit: CPD

In a Tweet, Chicago police said the oredatory towing operation is believed to be tied to organized crime, or street gangs.

Both Offenders will appear in Central Bond Court Saturday.