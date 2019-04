Chicago (CBS) — The Cubs’ home opener is Monday and fans will have a lot of new amenities to enjoy this season.

CBS 2 got a tour of some of the new spaces at Wrigley Field. They include the Maker’s Mark Barrel Room, the W Club and Catalina Club — all complete with signature menus.

There are also additions to the visitors’ clubhouse, upper level concessions and upper level left field patio space. Crews are still making last minute touch-ups.