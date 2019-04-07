CHICAGO (CBS)– The South Chicago Heights Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle crash and fire that left two dead in the 2600 block of Chicago Road Saturday just before 9:30 p.m.

Officials said eye witnesses stated a vehicle was traveling south on Chicago Road at a high speed and it appeared the driver had lost control while passing the intersection at 26th Street.

Witnesses said the vehicle hit two light poles and a concrete sign base before bursting into flames.

Officials said the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

A resident working in a nearby garage heard the explosion and pulled the driver out of the vehicle through the driver-side door. That witness said he did not see anyone else in the car.

The South Chicago Heights Fire Department found remains of a second person on the passenger side once the flames were extinguished.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to St. James Olympia Fields where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the driver has been identified as Darrell Kazee, 46, from Sauk Village and the passenger has been tentatively identified as Vernita Clinton, 26 from Chicago Heights.