CHICAGO (CBS) — A United Airlines flight arrived in Chicago Friday night carrying some precious cargo — an adorable dog named Lucky who just arrived from Iraq.

She was living on the streets after being abused and abandoned.

Caryn Christine Buege saw the dog online and knew she needed to be rescued.

CBS 2 was at O’Hare when volunteers from Operation Bring Animals Home met Lucky at O’Hare.

“There’s something about watching the resilience of an animal who has been abused by humans and to see her resilience to survive and to trust,” Buege said.

So far Operation Bring Animals Home has raised $3,600 for Lucky’s medical care.

Lucky will be staying with a foster family until they can find her a forever home.