CHICAGO (CBS)– Sara Dawson, 16, has been reported missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Dawson was last seen in the 1100 east block of 47th Street wearing a green jacket with fur.

Police said the missing teen is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.