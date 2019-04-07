CHICAGO (CBS)– Governor JB Pritzker will sign legislation to raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21 statewide on Sunday.

Pritzker will be joined by Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The City of Chicago raised the age to purchase tobacco products to 21. Chicago became one of the first cities to tax e-cigarettes, ban tobacco discounts and require that clerks who ring up tobacco sales be at least 21-years-old.

“City’s robust policy agenda and enforcement actions, teen smoking in Chicago has reached a record low of six percent, dropping by more than half over the last six years,” the major’s office stated in a press release.

In February,Emanuel also announced the City’s decision to file a lawsuit against 27 online sellers of e-cigarettes and vaping liquids for selling the products to minors.

Pritzker is set to sign the bill at 1:30 p.m.