CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have given the all clear at Batavia High School, after investigating a report of a man dressed in all black entering the school with a gun, and determining it likely was just a student carrying a baseball bat or umbrella.

Batavia police said they received a call shortly after 6 a.m. that a male dressed in all black and carrying a backpack entered the school, and may have been armed with a rifle.

Police and school officials locked down the school while officers conducted a search, telling people to stay away from the area while police investigated.

Thank you to the Batavia Police Department and their response to the report of an unknown person with a rifle entering the building. Fortunately, no gunman was found and there were no reports of injuries. https://t.co/c4pRxi11Ak — Batavia, Illinois (@cityofbataviaIL) April 8, 2019

Around 8:30 a.m., police said they had completed their search, and had not found a gunman.

“We’ve just finished a complete thorough search of the building, and were not able to locate anything,” Deputy Chief Shawm Mazza said in a statement Monday morning. “At this point, in going back and looking at surveillance, it looks like the person that was probably picked out as going in with a rifle was a student, probably carrying a baseball bat, a baseball player carrying a baseball bat, or possibly an umbrella. So at this point, it doesn’t look like there’s any merit to this.”

Mazza said school officials have not yet decided if classes will start late on Monday, or be cancelled altogether.

While police were searching the building, school buses that already had picked up students for the day returned those students home, and parents and students were told to stay away from the area.