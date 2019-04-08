Filed Under:AMC, Berwyn, Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk, Jimmy McGill, Naperville, Saul Goodman

(AP) — New Mexico is hosting the fifth season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

The New Mexico State Film Office announced Monday the AMC-TV series will begin principal photography on another season this month in Albuquerque.

Bob Odenkirk, left, and Rhea Seehorn attend the “Better Call Saul” panel on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in San Diego.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Officials say the production will employ approximately 375 New Mexico crew members and 200 actors from the state.

Starring Naperville-native Bob Odenkirk (he was born in Berwyn), the series follows Jimmy McGill, who eventually becomes meth lord Walter White’s lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.