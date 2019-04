CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA Blue Line trains are delayed after an earlier incident at the Jefferson Park station, officials reported.

[Significant Delays] Blue Line trains are running with delays due to congestion after an earlier unauthorized person on the trks at Jeff Pk.Crews working to restore normal service. — cta (@cta) April 8, 2019

CTA officials reported an unauthorized person on the tracks at the Jefferson Park station led to congestion.

The Blue Line trains are running, but commuters can expect significant delays.