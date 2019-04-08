CHICAGO (CBS)– Police released surveillance photos after a string of burglaries at Chicago businesses.

In most of the incidents, police said the offender entered the business through roof vents or by breaking doors and windows.

Police said once inside, the offender demolished walls and pried open registers to steal cash.

Businesses burglarized include restaurants, convenience stores and storage facilities.

Burglary locations include:

 0-100 block of S. Cicero Ave. on March 18

 200 block of S. Cicero Ave. on March 2

 300 block of S. Laramie Ave. on March 19

 400 block of S. Laramie Ave. on March 3

 300 block of N. Laramie Ave. on March 17

 500 block of N. Laramie Ave. on March 5

 5100 block of W. Washington Blvd. between March 16-17

 4800 block of W. Chicago Ave. on March 31

 4000 block of W. Grand Ave. on March 8

 4500 block of W. Grand Ave. on March 21

 4500 block of W. North Ave. on March 8

 6600 block of W. Diversey Ave. on March 19

 0-100 block of W. Madison Ave. on March 11

 500 block of W. Lake St. on March 14

 0-100 block of N. Dearborn St. on March 20

 0-100 block of N. Dearborn St. on March 22

 0-100 block W. Randolph St. on March 22

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.