CHICAGO (CBS)– Police released surveillance photos after a string of burglaries at Chicago businesses.

Credit: CPD

In most of the incidents, police said the offender entered the business through roof vents or by breaking doors and windows.

Credit: CPD

Police said once inside, the offender demolished walls and pried open registers to steal cash.

Businesses burglarized include restaurants, convenience stores and storage facilities.

Burglary locations include:

  •  0-100 block of S. Cicero Ave. on March 18
  •  200 block of S. Cicero Ave. on March 2
  •  300 block of S. Laramie Ave. on March 19
  •  400 block of S. Laramie Ave. on March 3
  •  300 block of N. Laramie Ave. on March 17
  •  500 block of N. Laramie Ave. on March 5
  •  5100 block of W. Washington Blvd. between March 16-17 
  •  4800 block of W. Chicago Ave. on March 31
  •  4000 block of W. Grand Ave. on March 8
  •  4500 block of W. Grand Ave. on March 21
  •  4500 block of W. North Ave. on March 8
  •  6600 block of W. Diversey Ave. on March 19
  •  0-100 block of W. Madison Ave. on March 11
  •  500 block of W. Lake St. on March 14
  •  0-100 block of N. Dearborn St. on March 20
  •  0-100 block of N. Dearborn St. on March 22
  •  0-100 block W. Randolph St. on March 22

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.