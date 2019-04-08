



Temperatures on Monday reached the low 70s, but a cold front will cross overnight, ushering in a cooler air mass.

Tuesday will be sunny but cooler.

By midweek, a few wet snowflakes will be on the leading edge of the system, but the measurable snow will stay north of the Wisconsin border.

Wednesday will bring chilly temperatures and rain.

What a difference the lake breeze makes! Southeast wind at 6. Lake MI water temp is 44 degrees. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3cl2NaAaeU — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) April 8, 2019

Forecast

Monday night: Mostly clear skies, low of 47

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler, high of 61

Wednesday: Chilly rain, high of 45

Thursday: Rain likely, chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, high near 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy, some leftover showers, high of 48

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 52

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 51