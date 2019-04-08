SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) – An Illinois company that makes plant-based burgers, sausages and other vegetarian meat alternatives plans to build a $310 million production facility in central Indiana that will eventually employ 460 people.

Elmhurst, Illinois-based Greenleaf Foods SPC announced Monday the plant would be built on a 57-acre site in Shelbyville and is expected to begin operations in late 2020.

Greenleaf says the 230,000-square-foot plant will employ 460 people when fully operational in 2021.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.