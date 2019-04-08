Menu
Sports
Featured Sports
Bears
White Sox
Cubs
Blackhawks
Bulls
Videos
CBS 2 Weather Watch 10 PM 4-7-19
CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran has the forecast.
Six People Shot At West Englewood Gender Reveal Party, 8-Year-Old In Critical Condition
Chicago police are working around the clock after shots were fired at a gender reveal party in West Englewood Sunday.
More
Contests
Only CBS
Travel
News
All News
Chicago News
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
R. Kelly Makes Brief Paid Appearance At Illinois Club
R&B singer R. Kelly made a paid appearance early Sunday at a club in Illinois' capital city, but the fans who each shelled out $50 to $100 for tickets got only a 28-second performance, followed by a half-hour meet-and-greet.
Comptroller Orders IT Contract Progress Reports
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has suspended $5.7 million in payments on an online state-employee health insurance program, a project so botched it also prompted her to begin ordering performance reports for all large state technology contracts.
'Lucky' Dog Arrives In Chicago From Iraq To Get Medical Treatment
A United Airlines flight arrived in Chicago Friday night carrying some precious cargo -- an adorable dog named Lucky that just arrived from Iraq.
Wildcats Special Needs Cheer Team Going To World Cheerleading Championship
A suburban cheerleading team with special abilities is getting a special honor. For the first time ever the Allstar Wildcats Special Needs Cheer Team will join the Special Olympics Division at the World Cheerleading Championship.
Weather
Weather Links
Chicago School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
More Weather
Chicago Weather Forecast: Weekend Could Bring First 70-Degree Day In 179 Days
The last 70-degree day in the Chicago area was October 10. Sunday could bring the first 70-degree day in 179 days.
Chicago Weather: Wednesday Night Showers
Chicago area residents can expect rain showers after sunset Wednesday evening. Chances of rain will increase overnight as the front stalls across the state, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
Chicago Weather Forecast: Scattered Showers Ahead Of A Warm Weekend
The Chicago area will see scattered showers on and off all week ahead of a warmer weekend, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
Sports
Featured Sports
Vogelbach's 2 Homers, 6 RBIs Lead Hot M's Over ChiSox 12-5
Daniel Vogelbach, like many of the Seattle Mariners, has found his power stroke.
Yelich Homers, Hader Gets 8 Outs, Brewers Beat Slumping Cubs
Coming off four days of rest, All-Star reliever Josh Hader was ready for an extended outing for Milwaukee on Sunday.
Wrigley Field Adds New Amenities Just In Time For Home Opener
The Cubs' home opener is Monday and fans will have a lot of new amenities to enjoy this season.
Cubs Snap Skid Behind Heyward's 2 HRs, Hamels' 6 Innings
Jason Heyward went deep twice for his first multihomer game in a Cubs uniform, Cole Hamels grinded through six solid innings and Chicago beat the Milwaukee Brewers 14-8 on Saturday night to end a six-game skid.
Mooney, Red Raiders' Defense Clamps Down 61-51 Over Michigan State
Texas Tech is now one win away from the NCAA title with a 61-51 victory Saturday night over the Michigan State Spartans in the Final Four.
Predators Rally Again, Clinch Central Beating Blackhawks 5-2
The Nashville Predators won their second straight Central Division title by rallying from an 0-2 deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 Saturday night.
Video
Best Of
Latest Headlines
4 Events To Liven Up Your Week In Chicago
From the Chicago Donut Fest to a market for vegans, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.
Get These Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar Today
Curious where Chicago's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.
Get Desserts And More At River North's New JoJo’s Milk Bar
Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix.
4 Ways To Celebrate St. Paddy's Day, With Breakfast, Green Beer And More
If you love to eat and drink, St. Patrick's Day weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage.
Explore The 4 Newest Businesses To Open In Chicago
The 5 Best Pubs In Chicago
Looking to try the best pubs in town?
More
Station Info
CBS 2/Send Tips
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 2
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
12:30 AM
Madam Secretary
01:30 AM
Entertainment Tonight
02:30 AM
Paid Program
03:00 AM
CBS Overnight News
04:00 AM
CBS Morning News
View All Programs
Enter To Win Four Tickets To West Side Story
April 8, 2019 at 12:01 am