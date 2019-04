CHICAGO (CBS)– Sara Dawson, 16, has been located.

The 16-year-old was reported missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Dawson was last seen in the 1100 east block of 47th Street wearing a green jacket with fur.

Police said the missing teen is 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.