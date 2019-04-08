Chicago (CBS) — A fight between two men and a security guard outside a Gold Coast McDonald’s ended with a gun drawn but no shots fired.

It was two against one as the security guard got smashed into a brick wall, his hat goes flying as do his fists towards his head.

During the struggle, it appears a can of pepper spray drops. One of the attackers picks it up and points it at the security guard. That’s when the security guard pulls out a gun. He doesn’t shoot, but it sends his attackers off.

“He was well within his rights. He was being attacked,” John Ivy said.

“You got to put yourself in his shoes. He’s defending himself. He feels threatened,” McDonald’s customer A.J. Jones said. “They could have killed that man.”

It’s unclear what led up to the scuffle outside the McDonald’s at State and Chicago, just steps from the Red Line.

There was a noticeable police presence Monday, parked in front, on foot and on bikes.

Police have been called to the Chicago and State McDonald’s 35 times in the past 30 days — 23 disturbances, nine batteries and three assaults.

Chicago police have no record of the incident, so it appears no one called 911.

The security company declined to comment, and McDonald’s did not return CBS 2’s call.