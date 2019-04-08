CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 30 people in Chicago were shot over the weekend, three of them fatally, as Chicago had its warmest weekend in six months.

Between 5 p.m. Friday and early Monday morning, a total of 31 people were shot in Chicago. Three of those victims died. The violence also included a mass shooting a baby shower in West Englewood; six people, including an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, were wounded.

The most recent fatal shooting was around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, near 67th and Normal in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said a 52-year-old man was found dead at the scene, with a gunshot wound to the head.

A couple hours earlier, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times near 66th and Maryland in the Woodlawn neighborhood. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were standing in an alley near Steuben and Vincennes in the Morgan Park neighborhood, when someone in an SUV began shooting at them. The 19-year-old man died at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn; the 22-year-old man was not seriously wounded.

The weekend’s gun violence also included a mass shooting at a gender reveal party Saturday evening near 63rd and Seeley. Six people were injured, including two children. All were stable and recovering Sunday night except 8-year-old Mekhi McGruder, who taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He was upgraded to serious condition Monday morning.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the child had a collapsed lung, so paramedics had to perform a life-saving procedure during the ambulance ride to the hospital.

Loved ones tell CBS 2 he was wounded after shots were fired among a crowd of kids attending a gender reveal party around 6:20 Saturday evening.

“In the celebration of new life, a life is also damaged,” said Reverend Roderick Gardiner of Coptic Faith Temple, who lives, works and worships in West Englewood. “So I’m three-fold connected to this community. It’s troubling because their life is forever changed.”

Chicago police say a 10-year-old girls was also among the six victims and is stable after being shot in the shin.

“I see often the children playing,” Gardiner said. “They know us, and we know them.”

The other four victims, all adults between the ages of 23 and 42, are expected to survive.

“I’m troubled because we’ve worked in this neighborhood for years,” Gardiner said.

Temperatures reached a high of 66 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday, the first time it’s been that warm all weekend since early last October.