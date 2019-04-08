CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs are hoping for a fresh start at their home opener on Monday, after starting the season 2-7; and with an offseason full of construction at Wrigley Field, fans will be greeted by a new experience at the friendly confines.

The additions include three new premier clubs.

The Catalina Club, a new premium suite, has replaced the concession area and outdoor patio under the press box. The new club features a patio, and 400 padded upper-deck seats behind home plate.

The new Maker’s Mark Barrel Room is opening on the first-base line behind the visitors’ dugout, with seating for approximately 250 season ticket-holders; and the new W Club is opening on the third-base side, including room for 250 season ticket holders, seats along the left-field line, and views of the Cubs’ batting tunnels.

“The clubs, for those fans that have access to those clubs, are going to be tremendous,” Cubs senior vice president Colin Faulkner said.

The upper deck also has been expanded with new outdoor concourses, including twice as many restrooms, and new concessions.

“For years, the upper level was really underserved from a restroom standpoint, and from a concessions standpoint, and that was a huge focus of the project, was to add amenities to our fans in the upper levels,” Faulkner said.

The left field bleachers also have been extended with a new deck featuring portable concession stands, and a standing-room-only area with a full view of the field.

The visitors’ clubhouse also has been renovated, with approximately double the room of the old clubhouse.

Levy Restaurants executive chef David Burns said new food this year at concessions stands includes:

• Breaded pork tenders, which are deep-fried pork strips served with Japanese barbecue sauce, and cabbage and carrot slaw;

• A Southwest Fiesta Dog, described as a Vienna hot dog topped with chili lime crema, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, and house-made pickled peppers;

• Braised Short Rib Disco Fries, which are fries served in a Cubs helmet, topped with braised beef short rib, roasted garlic aioli, queso fresco, and green onions’

• A Beer Can chicken sandwich, described as a beer-marinated chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and dijonnaise on a brioche bun;

• And an Italian seasoned chicken sandwich, which is a grilled chicken breast served with controne pepper, pesto aioli, lettuce, and vine ripe tomatoes on a split top bun.