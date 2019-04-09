CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl was seriously wounded when she was struck by a stray bullet Monday night in the South Commons neighborhood.

Police said the girl was walking into an apartment near 27th and Indiana around 9:45 p.m., and after shutting the door, shots were fired through the door, hitting her in the ribs and stomach.

Relatives told police two men were arguing in the hall outside the apartment just before the shots were fired, but there were no witnesses to the shooting.

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.