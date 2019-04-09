CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are warning Chicago Lawn residents after a string of carjackings.
According to police, the vehicle thefts have taken place in the following locations:
- 7000 Block of S. Rockwell Street on March 18
- 7000 Block of S. Campbell Avenue on March 18
- 6700 Block of S. Oakley Avenue on March 25
- 2600 Block of W. 74th Street on March 31
- 6800 Block of S. Bell Avenue on March 31
Police are reminding car owners to avoid leaving keys in vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-747-8380.