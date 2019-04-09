  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are warning Chicago Lawn residents after a string of carjackings.

According to police, the vehicle thefts have taken place in the following locations:

  • 7000 Block of S. Rockwell Street on March 18
  • 7000 Block of S. Campbell Avenue on March 18
  • 6700 Block of S. Oakley Avenue on March 25
  • 2600 Block of W. 74th Street on March 31
  • 6800 Block of S. Bell Avenue on March 31

Police are reminding car owners to avoid leaving keys in vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-747-8380.