CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are warning Chicago Lawn residents after a string of carjackings.

According to police, the vehicle thefts have taken place in the following locations:

7000 Block of S. Rockwell Street on March 18

7000 Block of S. Campbell Avenue on March 18

6700 Block of S. Oakley Avenue on March 25

2600 Block of W. 74th Street on March 31

6800 Block of S. Bell Avenue on March 31

Police are reminding car owners to avoid leaving keys in vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-747-8380.