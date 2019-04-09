CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will pass through the Chicago area around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, opening the door for an unseasonably cold air mass to settle in the area.

Winds will become northeasterly through Wednesday gusting up to 30 mph.

Sprinkles or flurries are possible after midnight and the first wave of moderate rain will arrive in the southwest suburbs around daybreak. Rain will track northeast through the area slowly throughout the day, and wet flakes may mix in at times.

The areas with the best chances to see a slushy accumulation will be DeKalb and especially along the Wisconsin border.

Thursday will bring scattered showers in the morning. Thunderstorm chances increase throughout the afternoon and evening, especially into Indiana.

Damaging winds will be possible from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Forecast:

Tuesday night: Turning cloudy and windy, few showers and snowflakes. Low 36

Wednesday: Windy, chilly and wet with snow showers possible. Northeast winds gusting to 30 mph. High near 40

Thursday: Rain showers, and afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High 60

Friday: Few sprinkles. High 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 48

Sunday: Few showers. High 45