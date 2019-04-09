



In one of the largest Medicare fraud busts in U.S. history more than $1.2 billion in taxes was wasted, and it’s a scheme that CBS 2 Investigator Pam Zekman first exposed last fall.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced action Tuesday against 24 people involved with five telemedicine companies and 130 medical equipment companies for billing Medicare for the more than $1.2 billion in unnecessary medical equipment such as braces, like in the case of Donald, who CBS 2 first interviewed last fall.

Donald received a call telling him he “may qualify for a knee or back brace at little or no cost to you.”

“I rattled off my social security number, and then I realized, ‘Oops, I shouldn’t have done that,'” he said.

Medicare paid $3,236 in taxpayer dollars for five braces that he didn’t need and never ordered.

The feds say offshore call centers contact Medicare patients and get their personal information. They then have a “phone consultation” with a doctor who orders prescriptions for the braces. A medical equipment company fulfils the order and bills Medicare, sending a kickback to the original conspirators.

Mabel Fowler received 10 braces. Medicare paid $4,389 in taxpayer money for the unnecessary braces.

Both Donald’s and Mabel’s cases are now part of the nationwide federal investigation.

“I feel violated,” Donald said. “I have the same feeling I felt when I was robbed once.”

It’s unclear if any of those charged are from Illinois, but the investigation continues.