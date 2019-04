CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen in the Englewood neighborhood.

Darius Evans, 13, was last seen April 8 at 8 p.m. near 67th and Parnell, police say.

He was wearing a green hoodie, green t-shirt, black shorts and yellow and black gym shoes.

Darius is about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911 or Area South Detectives at (312)747-8274.