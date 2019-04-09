CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was charged after he allegedly tazed and assaulted a realtor at an open house showing on Sunday in Tinley Park.

Tinley Park police responded to a call from a realtor who said she thought she was tazed. Police said the victim was able to point out the offender, Stanley D. Keller, who was in his car.

Keller told police he was at the open house and alleged the realtor backed into him causing the tazer to go off.

Officers then noticed a tazer on the floor of the vehicle. While police were interviewing Keller, they discovered he was in possession of an open condom.

Keller, has been charged with Attempted Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assualt, Aggravated Battery and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He is expected back in court on April 15.