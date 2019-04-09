



This is National Volunteer Week and young people are working for peace in Englewood.

Perspective Peace is s student-led social justice club. This week, members will volunteer at iGrow which builds community through job training, mentorship, arts and many other programs.

The students will make care packages for neighbors, teach mindful yoga classes and emphasize peace through volunteering.

To learn more about how iGrow helps the community, you can go to the website igrowchicago.org.

According to the Allstate Foundation’s WE Volunteer Now organization, during the 2017-2018 school year, more than 1,000 school groups across the United States volunteered more than a million hours through the organization.