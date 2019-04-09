CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are warning residents after a string of armed robberies in the Auburn Gresham and Morgan Park neighborhoods.

During the armed robbery incidents, police said the offenders approached the victim, displayed a weapon, demanded property and then went through the victims’ pockets. In one of the incidents, the offender approached the victim from behind before stealing property.

Chicago police said the armed robberies took place in the following locations:

• 600 Block of West 87th Street April 3 at 7:19 p.m.

• 8700 Block of South Peoria Ave April 6 at 8:59 p.m.

• 8600 Block of South Halsted Ave April 7 at 9:30 p.m.

• 8700 Block of South Vincennes April 8 at 8:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Detectives as 312-747-8273.