CHICAGO (CBS)– A fatal crash on I-80 west of I-57 closed all lanes and left 1 dead on Wednesday just before 9 a.m.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash involved a pickup truck, a semi-tank truck and a Ford sedan.

Illinois State Police said the pickup truck tried crossing over to the I-57 exit ramp, but cut-off the tanker and hit it.

The pick-up driver was ejected his vehicle and killed.

The impact caused the tanker to lose control, drive off the highway and rollover where it hit a light pole. That light pole came down on top of a third car. Luckily the woman driving the car was not injured.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reported all lanes eastbound of Interstate 80 were blocked at the I-57 interchange due to the crash just before 10 a.m.

Cook County: All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 are blocked at the I-57 interchange because of a crash. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/Dj54T2pvIr — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) April 10, 2019

Daryl D. Langston, 28, of Bellwood, was pronounced dead on scene due to the extent of his injuries, according to ISP. Langston was the driver of the 2001 Chevrolet Pickup.

Traffic on I-80 still only has one lane open, as crews work the crash scene.