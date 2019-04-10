CHICAGO (CBS) — A CTA Blue Line train derailed as it was approaching the O’Hare terminal around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, and trains are temporarily suspended between O’Hare and Rosemont, according to CTA officials.

Crews are working to provide alternative service options and to restore service in the O’Hare Blue Line, according to a tweet by the CTA.

Crews are working to provide alternative service options while work to restore service in the of O'Hare on the Blue Line; we encourage riders to seek alternatives to the Blue Line for service to/from O'Hare at this time. — cta (@cta) April 11, 2019

Riders are encouraged to seek alternative transportation.

Trains are operating on the rest of the Blue Line between Rosemont and Forest Park via downtown.

@ 1910 CTA reported a Derailment of A Blue Line train going into the platform at O'Hare CTA/CFD on scene, reports of no injuries at this time, CTA patrons are being evacuated at present time. CTA investigating incident — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 11, 2019

The Chicago Fire Department is on the scene and says no injuries have been reported at this time.

Riders were being evacuated from the train.

CTA did not immediately have information about how many customers were affected.

The CTA is investigating the incident.