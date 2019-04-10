



Photo: Matthias Wagner/Unsplash

Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there’s plenty to keep you busy this week, from puppet comedy to Second City’s Greatest Hits.

The Second City’s Greatest Hits: ’80s Edition

Get a laugh from the past with Second City’s greatest hits from the ’80s. The comedy institution will also bust out their Chicago-style improv.

When: Wednesday, April 10, 8 p.m.

Where: UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave.

Price: $13

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedians You Should Know

Head to Timothy O’Toole’s for some original showcase-style stand-up comedy. With a different lineup each week, you can always expect fresh jokes.

When: Wednesday, April 10, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Timothy O’Toole’s, 622 N. Fairbanks Court

Price: $4

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Booze Your Own Adventure

The fate of the story is in your hands with this Drinking Improv Game. The actors follow the path of the story that you decide, all while drinking adult beverages.

When: Saturday, April 13, 11 p.m.

Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Nasty Show

Stop by Laugh Factory Chicago for a showcase of stand-up comedians that deliver shocking and raunchy material you have not likely heard before. The comics don’t hold back at “The Nasty Show.”

When: Saturday, April 13, 11:30 p.m.

Where: Laugh Factory Chicago, 3175 N. Broadway St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 45% Off Puppet Standup Comedy

This puppet standup comedian will crack up audiences with Spanglish language sets. Expect Joselito da Puppet’s father Papi and wise old grandmother Abuela to join him on the stage.

When: Thursday, April 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Wise Owl, 324 S. Racine Ave.

Price: $15 (42 percent off regular admission price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

