CHICAGO (CBS)—A new parking payment system in Evanston is causing frustrations for drivers and some local businesses.

Evanston city officials in March replaced 850 single-space parking meters with 80 pay boxes.

Not everyone is pleased with the modernized parking payment system, however.

“The last month has been a disaster and madness,” Evanston resident Barbara Agresti said.

Dawn Okamoto runs Secret Treasures, a local shop that’s been open for 26 years. The business relies on city-owned parking spots for its customers.

“We are on track to have our worst month we’ve ever had,” Okamoto said. “If we continue to have these slides in our sales it’s a big concern.

The problem is centered on a glitch on the new parking app that accompanies the pay boxes.

The new software will only let drivers park in a zone once every 24 hours, regardless of how much time a driver parked in a certain spot.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” said Abby Turilli of Evanston. “It has taken me awhile to realize I can’t go back to a place I already parked.”

Another downtown Evanston shopper, Richard Shunick, said he often makes multiple trips to businesses during a single day.

Some drivers are so fed up with the new parking system that they stopped visiting local businesses.

“For the first time we went out and didn’t spend our money in downtown Evanston because we can no longer park here,” Agresti said.

Other kinks include tickets being electronically issued for non-payment, when motorists had receipts for a paid spot.

The City of Evanston is working to resolve the problems by considering parking validation for downtown business customers and the possibility of extending the daily parking limit per zone to three hours.

The city may also eliminate the service fee charged to app users.

During the past year, the use of Evanston’s parking app has more than doubled and last month reached 70,000 transactions.

Merchants like Okamoto hope to see the city make changes soon.

“As far as economic development, this is not a good statement for the city,” Okamoto said.