CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died after he caught fire when a car went up in flames early Wednesday morning on the Near West Side.

Police said an unidentified man was found inside a burning car parked near Jackson and Washtenaw shortly before 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the car was still on fire, and the man was on fire on the sidewalk outside the car. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man appeared to be 30 to 40 years old, but Fire Department officials said he appeared to be 68 to 70 years old. Fire officials said he might have been living in the car.

Area North detectives and the Police Bomb and Arson Unit were conducting a death investigation.

Fire officials said it’s unclear how or where the fire started.