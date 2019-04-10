



— An American Airlines flight attendant said she was “mortified” after she accidentally dropped a tray full of drinks into the lap of her her company’s CEO.

Maddie Peters said she’s worked for the airline for 4 years and never spilled a drink on a passenger. But that streak abruptly ended recently on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, which included American Airlines boss William “Doug” Parker.

“I was serving drinks during boarding to the first class cabin,” Peters recalled Sunday on Instagram. “I had a full tray with drinks on it, when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. He bumps into the tray and the drinks go flying.”

“Guess who they land on. Half of them went all over me, the other half in Doug’s lap. I WAS MORTIFIED,” she wrote.” (Like am I still employed?!) I’m still slightly traumatized/embarrassed.”

While Peters said she “wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle,” Parker was “super cool” and “a good sport about it.”

“He later came back and we chatted for a little, and joked about it the rest of the flight,” she wrote.

Peters not only kept her job, she also got her picture taken with Parker before he disembarked in Dallas.

“When he was getting off the plane he told me he’d never forget me…. guess that’s a good thing right?” she wrote. “Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages. But it’s too good of a story not to tell. Accidents happen. OOPS.