



In the wake of a series of tragic accidents on Illinois highways that recently claimed the lives of three Illinois State Troopers, state workers across Illinois are wearing orange today to remind drivers to slow down.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and other state agencies across the U.S. are participating in the #GoOrangeForSafety campaign for Work Zone Awareness Week. The campaign is meant to remind drivers of the construction workers, police and other professionals who work alongside Illinois roadways.

This year’s campaign theme is ‘Drive Like You Work Here.’

Three state police officers have been killed so far in 2019, including two during the last week of March.