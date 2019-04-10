CHICAGO (CBS) — After asking for a delay in the approval process earlier this week, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot has given her blessing to two massive development projects, having secured agreements from the developers to increase the amount of construction work that will go to women- and minority-owned firms.

In a statement Tuesday night, Lightfoot said Lincoln Yards developer Sterling Bay and The 78 developer Related Midwest have agreed to increase overall participation by such firms by $80 million, to $400 million overall.

Lightfoot said she expects deals for $1.6 billion in combined taxpayer subsidies for the two projects will get final approval from the City Council on Wednesday.

“I am not yet the mayor, and I recognize that the current administration and City Council must decide whether to carry this vote forward according to the interests of the constituents they serve,” she said. “Either way, upon swearing in, I will engage with the community and committed activists who have advocated forcefully for affordable housing, park space and the responsible use of tax increment financing dollars for many months.”

At Lightfoot’s request on Monday, the Finance Committee delayed a vote on $900 million in tax increment financing for Lincoln Yards, a $6 billion development project between Bucktown and Lincoln Park; and $700 million in TIF funds for The 78, a $7 billion project planned for a largely vacant stretch between the South Loop and Chinatown.

Lightfoot said she met with both developers on Tuesday to discuss the projects.

“As a result of those conversations, I am pleased to report that both developers agreed to meaningfully strengthen their commitments to minority-owned and women-owned business enterprises,” she said. “These changes represent a vital sign that my administration will be able to make progress toward an equitable and fair deal for our communities.”

The Finance Committee is now expected to vote on the TIF money for the two projects Wednesday morning, about an hour before the full City Council meets to consider the deals.

Lightfoot said there’s still a lot more work to be done on both projects to ensure a fair deal for taxpayers, but she said she’s confident the city has sufficient controls that “will allow for us to further improve these deals and to bring community voices into the process going forward.”

“In making future decisions about these and all other deals, we will work with stakeholders to allow for robust community input from the beginning and throughout,” she added.

Critics have said there’s not enough affordable housing included in the projects, and what is included is too expensive for most low-income families. They also have said the developers do not need hundreds of millions of dollars in property tax revenue to pay for infrastructure improvements like new roads and bridges, when existing neighborhoods already have significant infrastructure needs.

“We have billions of dollars that we are proposing to hand to wealthy developers who do not need this money,” said Amisha Patel, executive director of Grassroots Collaborative. “At the same time we have communities on the South and West sides that do not have the infrastructure, do not have the investments, do not have the ability to create jobs in the ways that they need to and deserve to, and that is not right.”