



In the past month Chicago police have been called more than 30 times to a McDonald’s that was the scene of a viral video seen on CBS 2 earlier this week.

In the video a security guard was attacked by two people outside the McDonald’s at Chicago and State.

The Red Line is just steps from the McDonald’s and is often a meeting point and, in some cases, the starting point for problems.

A 57-year-old McDonald’s security guard attacked for doing his job, pulled his gun in a desperate attempt to back the attackers off. He never fired.

“If you come downtown, you will be met with force, and you will be arrested if you commit crimes,” said Alderman Brian Hopkins.

In past year Hopkins and Alderman Brendan Reilly say large groups of teens committing crimes downtown during the summer were dispersed and met with warnings, but not anymore.

“You can’t come down to Michigan Avenue and start punching and kicking random people and not expect to get arrested,” Hopkins said.

“There’s a lot already being done,” Reilly said. “The 18th police district has dedicated a lot of extra resources to that intersection.”

For years the McDonald’s was a natural meetup for teens and young adults.

“When you get large groups of kids, if they are behaving wonderful, but police monitor and keep an eye out, and if a certain group of kids start to act up, they will be asked to leave. And if they are committing crimes, they will be arrested,” said Hopkins.

In addition to the security guard attack last weekend 21 people were arrested for causing all sorts of issues in popular nearby tourist areas.

With warmer weather police have been present in recent days trying to keep things smooth.

A representative from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office said each case is different, but plans on prosecuting if warranted.