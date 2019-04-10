  • CBS 2On Air

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS Local) — A Georgia man who allegedly wanted to go to jail walked up to the Clayton County Courthouse and threw a battery powered drill at the front door, according to police.

Jackie Clyde Davis, 31, of Stockbridge was immediately placed under arrest, CBS affiliate WGCL reported.

Jackie Clyde Davis, 31, was arrested Apr. 3, 2019, after he allegedly walked up to the Clayton County Courthouse in Georgia and threw a battery powered drill at the front door, police said (Credit: Clayton County Sheriff’s Office)

Davis said he was intentionally trying to get put in jail because he was being followed by unknown person who were driving him crazy, investigators said. He also said that if he was released from jail, he’d head to Washington, D.C., and drive through the gates of the White House to get arrested there.

Davis, who was taken into custody on Wednesday, was charged with second degree criminal damage, interference with government property and disorderly conduct.

He is currently awaiting a mental evaluation and has received a visit from the Secret Service due to his verbal threat, WGCL reported.