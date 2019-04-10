CHICAGO (CBS)– A north suburban Waukegan woman said her sister was neglected at a nursing and rehab home.

After a brain aneurysm and stroke in 2014, doctors gave Justarena Caffey very low odds of surviving.

“I feel like the fact that she even made it through, God wanted her to live,” Cora Caffey, Justarena’s sister said.

Cora Caffey said her sister’s road to recovery has been much harder than expected.

Justarena’s been staying here in a facility registered with the state as Elevate Care Waukegan, but the name change is so new that the signage and the website still says Glenlake Terrace.

Cora said her last visit about 10 days ago, made her sick to her stomach.

“I jumped because it scared me so bad,” she said.

She said her her sister’s feet were what made her jump, which had apparently been covered with socks for an extended period of time without being bathed.

“They just put socks on her and they left her be,” she said.

Cora said the staff couldn’t give her any answers.

Justarena nurse spoke with CBS2 over the phone and said they know about the problem and they are working on a medical plan to correct it.

Cora argued that it never should have gotten this bad without someone noticing.

“She needs to be treated like she’s a human being,” Cora said.

Justarena’s sister is not the first patient to complain.

Inspection records, under both facility names, show a history of “deficiency” citations issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health or U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A 2018 inspection report reported the facility was cited for “personal hygiene care” issues.

In November, a report said staff failed to prevent neglect of a resident left sitting up in a wheelchair for 10 hours and failed to report an allegation of neglect in a timely manner.

“That’s unacceptable, whether it be my sister or anyone else’s family member,” Cora said.

The facility refused to comment on this issue.

Cora said she is looking into moving her sister to another nursing home, but right now she cannot afford the costs to transport her.