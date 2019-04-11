  • CBS 2On Air

By Tara Molina
Filed Under:Blue Line Derailement, CTA, CTA Blue Line

CHICAGO (CBS) —  The CTA resumed normal service on the Blue Line early Thursday morning, about seven hours after a train derailed as it was approaching the O’Hare terminal.

(Credit: Glyn Garside)

The derailment happened around 7 p.m., causing major delays. A total of 73 passengers were evacuated from the train. A 39-year-old woman was taken to Resurrection Hospital with a back injury, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

(Credit: Glyn Garside)

The CTA halted service between Rosemont and O’Hare after the derailment, and provided shuttle buses from Rosemont to O’Hare. Normal service resumed around 2 a.m. Thursday.

(Credit: Glyn Garside)

The CTA is investigating the incident.

