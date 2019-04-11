Chicago (CBS) — A strong storm system is moving out of the Plains and into the Midwest Thursday, bringing a wide range of temperatures and the possibility of strong to severe storms.

To the west, the storm has already prompted Blizzard Warnings, High Wind Warnings or Winter Storm Warnings from the Canadian border to the Mexican Border.

TIMING

THURSDAY AM: A few light showers or sprinkles are possible with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will likely linger most of the morning.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures will begin to rise dramatically as a warm front moves through and winds kick in from the south. Expect afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees. While a few showers or storms are possible, the better chance will be in the evening. Severe weather begins to move into western parts of the viewing area between 5 and 8 p.m.

THURSDAY EVENING: A line of stronger storms is expected to push through between 8 p.m. and midnight as the cold front pushes in. Ahead of the front, temperatures will approach the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe. Heavy rain will also accompany the storms and potentially gusty winds both ahead of the line and within the storms.

SEVERE THREAT

There is a “SLIGHT RISK” of severe storms for portions of eastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. This means there is a threat for some storms to contain gusty winds and hail. While the tornado threat remains lower, it cannot be ruled out.

There is a “MARGINAL RISK” of severe storms for the remainder of the area and the remainder of Illinois.