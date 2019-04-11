Filed Under:Christkindlmarket, Christkindlmarket Naperville, German American Events, Naper Settlement, Naperville, Naperville Heritage Society, Naperville News

CHICAGO (CBS) — Christkindlemarket Naperville will not return to the Naper Settlement museum campus in 2019, the Naperville Heritage Society announced Thursday.

Christkindlmarket Naperville (Credit: Christkindlmarket Naperville Facebook Page)

The German holiday market has been held at Naper Settlement since 2016.

“True to our mission, Christkindlmarket has provided a gathering place during the holiday season for people to connect. It was a great event and we take this moment to thank all our visitors for coming to celebrate the holidays with us,” said Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, president and CEO of Naper Settlement.

The market was a successful holiday event that generated “$7.2 million gross in economic impact each year,” according to a release from Naper Settlement.

The museum is in conversation to develop a new holiday experience at the campus this winter, the release also stated.

 