CHICAGO (CBS) — Christkindlemarket Naperville will not return to the Naper Settlement museum campus in 2019, the Naperville Heritage Society announced Thursday.

The German holiday market has been held at Naper Settlement since 2016.

“True to our mission, Christkindlmarket has provided a gathering place during the holiday season for people to connect. It was a great event and we take this moment to thank all our visitors for coming to celebrate the holidays with us,” said Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, president and CEO of Naper Settlement.

The market was a successful holiday event that generated “$7.2 million gross in economic impact each year,” according to a release from Naper Settlement.

The museum is in conversation to develop a new holiday experience at the campus this winter, the release also stated.